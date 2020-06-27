Clearing up headaches of faith

Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.

There are times when the Christian scriptures should be read extra carefully. For instance, Ecclesiastes 3:1 declares, “to every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven.” One might think the Bible verse should read “and a time for every purpose.” No, there is a time TO every purpose. This is yet another instance that reveals the wisdom of God’s Word.

“A time to every purpose under the heaven” reassures us that time and circumstance are thoroughly under the Divine Hand and watch care of Almighty God.

Faith and experience are great teachers, particularly when we are indeed reminded in Romans 8:28 that “we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to His purpose.” Here again, examining more carefully the Biblical text, “to them” appears twice. Now in our imagination, perhaps “for them” would be more appropriate. Yet, no. God’s perfect will lies before us to bring our good, thoroughly in faith trusting that He knows what He’s doing.

If the redeemed in Christ forget that God is God and that we are not, an avalanche of confusion results! Massive social confusion results in persistent numbing headaches. And really, could our times be more confusing? Sometimes, it makes a mind swim! But it doesn’t have to do that. Believer, it’s time to have a little talk with our soul. Say to yourself: “Self, what’s really important here? And who is really in charge of things?”

Let the Word of God have the first, last, and best word in these particularly challenging and confusing times. Trust the trustworthy and faith-FULL guidance you have received over the years. As the Bible clearly asserts in Hebrews 13:7, “Remember them which have the rule over you, who have spoken unto you the word of God: whose faith follow, considering the end of their conversation.”

And what is the end of our divine conversation of faith? Hebrews 13:8 clears up any headache of faith: “Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and to day, and forever.”

The Rev. Nathan M. Ware is pastor at Depews Chapel United Methodist Church in Kingsport.