Brooks opens with 67, leads East Tennessee Am

ELIZABETHTON — Nobody enjoys playing in the William B. Greene Jr. East Tennessee Amateur more than Joe Brooks.

And on Friday, nobody played better.

Brooks shot a 5-under-par 67 to grab the opening-round lead of the 27th annual golf tournament at Elizabethton Golf Course.

“This is awesome,” said Brooks, part of a large contingent from Franklin, North Carolina. “We absolutely look forward to this tournament 365 days a year, so to be 5 under par after 18 holes, I’m really happy.”

Knoxville’s Chad Homan came in with a 68 one day after playing the course for the first time. The Walters State golfer was 3 over through four holes — three-putting the first hole and four-putting No. 4 — but played the final 14 holes in 7 under.

“It was a little shaky, but then it got hot,” he said of his putting.

Two-time defending champion Tyler Lane began his quest to become the first golfer to win the ETA three years in a row with a 69. He was 4 under until back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 16 and 17. He bounced back with a closing birdie.

“That was nice and it gave me some momentum heading into tomorrow,” said Lane, the golf coach at Bearden. “I was kind of spinning my wheels for a while. I was kind of stuck after hole No. 6. I don’t think I shot myself out of it. I feel OK.”

Lane always seems to have a backstory at the ETA and this year is no different. His sub-70 round was a birthday gift for his wife Katie, who turned “30-something” on Friday.

Nashville’s Ryan Terry, who won the Tillinghast Invitational three weeks ago, also shot 69. He is vying to become the first golfer to win the ETA and Tillinghast.

Johnson City’s Bryan Sangid, the 2004 ETA champion, and Kingsport’s Clint Lowe also opened with 69s.

Former ETA champion Nick York, who set the tournament’s single-round record of 62 in 2010, and Chance Taylor shot 70, and Jeff Scott, Lawrence Largent, Gibson Miller and Cody Carlson had 71s.

Twelve players broke par.

Brooks struggled on the practice range and didn’t know what to expect. Once he got on the course, the magic started to happen. He finished with six birdies and a lone bogey, at the 16th hole.

“I made a lot of putts, made some birdies from places I shouldn’t have made birdies from,” he said. “But mostly I kept the ball in the right place and made the putts I was supposed to make.”

Brooks has been in contention here before and has shot as low as 66. He has been quite vocal in his Facebook posts about how this is his favorite tournament of the year.

“I don’t even have words to describe how it would feel to win here,” he said.

The senior scores weren’t as low as they traditionally are. Cary Daniels, Rick Mays and Randy Miller were tied for the senior championship division lead after 70s.

Ron Waters shot 72, and two-time defending champion Mike Wood and Lyman Fulton posted 73s.

Mike Mills grabbed the lead in the 65-and-over division with a 68.

The championship field will be cut to the top 30 and ties after the second round. There is no cut for the seniors.

William B. Greene East Tennessee Amateur

Friday’s first-round results

Par 72

Championship

Joe Brooks 67

Chad Homan 68

Tyler Lane 69

Ryan Terry 69

Clint Lowe 69

Bryan Sangid 69

Nick York 70

Chance Taylor 70

Lawrence Largent 71

Jeff Scott 71

Cody Carlson 71

Gibson Miller 71

Jackson Skeen 72

Cameron Dugger 73

Jacob Davis 73

Lucas Tabor 73

Tanner Davis 73

Chip Spratlin 73

Lucas Armstrong 73

Ethan Burger 73

Caleb Moss 74

Bryson Morrell 74

Brandon Mathis 74

Carlos Almazan 74

Wes Hall 74

Chris Guy 75

Nick Cohen 75

Cayman Ratliff 75

Hunter O’Neal 76

Ben Harris 76

Taylor Gouge 76

Wes Bays 76

Tory Davis 76

Bryce Reed 77

Christofer Schaff 77

Wesley Jones 77

John Cornett 78

Joe Culpepper 78

Chad Wade 78

Carter Counts 78

Brandon Skelding 78

Blake Howard 79

Chad McKinney 79

Shelby Ray Chancelor 79

Zane Potter 79

Kelly Lane 80

DJ Swatzell 80

Matthew Bateman 81

Zach Wood 81

Matt Love 82

Chris Wynne 82

Peyton Humphries 82

Ben Treadway 82

Hunter Hartman 82

Zach Howe 84

Jacob Owens 84

Grayson Clark 84

Izaak Hill 86

Kolby Evans 87

Thomas Jackson 89

James Perez 90

Cameron Lane 100

Tyler Presley WD

Seniors

65-over

Mike Mills 68

Bob Ross 76

Greg Goulds 79

Pat Kenney 79

Ronnie Burton 83

Jerry Whitt84

Ansley Bishop 86

James Love 89

Scott Campbell 89

Tommy Scott 92

50-64

Randy Miller 70

Cary Daniels 70

Rick Mays 70

Ron Waters 72

Mike Wood 73

Lyman Fulton 73

Tim Moore 74

Bryan Rodgers 74

Mike Poe 74

Tony Gouge 75

Mark Atkins 75

Bill Hardin 75

Stefan Salyer 75

Mark Halvorsen 77

Dave Bellessa 77

Brad Rinella 77

Dwight Scott 78

Jeff Andrews 79

Ronnie Breeden 79

David Greer 79

Mitch Nidiffer 80

Joe Avento 80

Jeff Isaacs 81

Danny Jones 81

James Fender 82

Marv Orio 84

David Croston 85

Charlie Smith 88

Felicia Nidiffer 98

Dan Buchannan 98

Rick Wilson WD

Match Play Flights

Callaway Flight

Dylan Wyatt def. Andrew Julian

Eric Hall def. Michael Hawk

Zachary Ensor def. Dan Robbie

Stephen Swecker def. Tyler Stoudemire

Titleist Flight

Stephen Wilson def. Tommy Tipton

Billy Haren def. Billy Haren

Richard Parker def. Noah Smith

Josh Taylor def. Luke Bateman

Bridgestone Flight

Chad Napier def. Chase Buck

Garrett Rader def. Shawn Wright

Seth Green def. Casey Goetz

Spencer Holmes def. Chris Tidwell

Ping Flight

Cole Greer def. Mike Davis

Stephen Stehney def. Tony Southard

Caleb Tipton def. Brad Headrick

Zach McCamey def. Troy Baker

Mizuno Flight

Paul Johnson def. Brian Scott

Brad Clay def. Harmon Duncan

James Snyder def. Lynn Lane

Ian Herrin def. Mark Dugger

Saturday’s second-round tee times

7:00 a.m. — James Snyder vs. Ian Herrin

7:08 a.m. — Paul Johnson vs. Brad Clay

7:16 a.m. — Garret Rader vs. Spencer Holmes

7:24 a.m. — Chad Napier vs. Seth Greene

7:32 a.m. — Stephen Stehney vs. Caleb Tipton

7:40 a.m. — Cole Greer vs. Zach McCamey

7:48 a.m. — Dylan Wyatt vs. Eric Hall

7:56 a.m. — Stephen Swecker vs. Zachary Ensor

8:04 a.m. — Stephen Wilson vs. Richard Parker

8:12 a.m. — Billy Haren vs. Josh Taylor

8:20 a.m. — Tommy Tipton vs. Noah Smith

8:28 a.m. — Tyler Church vs. Luke Bateman

8:36 a.m — Chase Buck vs. Casey Goetz

8:44 a.m. — Shawn Wright vs. Chris Tidwell

8:52 a.m. — Andrew Julian vs. Michael Hawk

9:00 a.m. — Tyler Stoudemire vs. Dan Robbie

9:08 a.m — Tony Southard vs. Brad Headrick

9:16 a.m. — Mike Davis vs. Troy Baker

9:24 a.m. — Brian Scott vs. Harmon Dugger

9:32 a.m. — Lynn Lane vs. Mark Dugger

9:41 a.m. —James Love, Tommy Scott

9:49 a.m. — Scott Campbell, Ansley Bishop

9:59 a.m. — Pat Kenney, Ronnie Burton, Jerry Whitt

10:08 a.m. — Mike Mills, Bob Ross, Greg Goulds

10:17 a.m. — Felicia Nidiffer, Dan Buchanan, Charlie Smith

10:26 a.m. — James Fender, Marv Orio, David Croston

10:35 a.m. — Joe Avento, Jeff Isaacs, Danny Jones

10:44 a.m. — David Greer, Ronnie Breeden, Mitchell Nidiffer

10:53 a.m. — Brad Rinella, Dwight Scott, Jeff Andrews

11:02 a.m. — Stefan Salyer, Mark Halvorsen, Dave Belessa

11:11 a.m. — Tony Gouge, Mark Atkins, Bill Hardin

11:20 a.m. — Mike Poe, Bryan Rodgers, Tim Moore

11:29 a.m. — Ron Waters, Lyman Fulton, Mike Wood

11:38 a.m. — Randy Miller, Cary Daniels, Rick Mays

Championship

Noon — James Perez, Cameron Lane

12:09 p.m. — Izaak Hills, Kolby Evans, Thomas Jackson

12:18 p.m. — Jacob Owens, Zach Howe, Grayson Clark

12:27 p.m. — Hunter Hartman, Peyton Humphries, Ben Treadway

12:36 p.m. — Zach Wood, Matt Love, Chris Wynne

12:45 p.m. — Kelly Lane, DJ Swatzell, Matthew Bateman

12:54 p.m. — Chad McKinney, Shelby Ray Chancellor, Zane Potter

1:05 p.m. — Carter Counts, Brandon Skelding, Blake Howard

1:14 p.m. — John Cornett, Joe Culpepper, Chad Wade

1:23 p.m. — Bryce Reed, Christofer Schaff, Wesley Jones

1:32 p.m. — Taylor Gouge, Wes Bays, Tory Davis

1:41 p.m. — Cayman Ratliff, Hunter O’Neal, Ben Harris

1:50 p.m. — Carlos Almazan, Nick Cohen, Chris Guy

1:59 p.m — Bryson Morrell, Brandon Mathis, Wes Hall

2:08 p.m. — Lucas Armstrong, Ethan Burger, Caleb Moss

2:17 p.m. — Lucas Tabor, Tanner Davis, Chip Spratlin

2:26 p.m. — Jackson Skeen, Cameron Dugger, Jacob Davis

2:35 p.m. — Lawrence Largent, Jeff Scott, Gibson Miller

2:44 p.m. — Nick York, Chance Taylor, Cody Carlson

2:53 p.m. — Ryan Terry, Clint Lowe, Bryan Sangid

3:02 p.m. — Joe Brooks, Chad Homan, Tyler Lane