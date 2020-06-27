Piney Flats man indicted for allegedly having three ounces of 'ice'

CHURCH HILL — A Piny Flats man who was allegedly found by police last year with three ounces of the potent “ice” form of meth after hitching a ride to a Church Hill gas station was indicted earlier this month on charges including possession of meth with intent to deliver.

Dylan Wade Conkin, 25, 888 Muddy Creek Road, Piney Flats, was also named in a June 1 Hawkins County grand jury indictment on charges of criminal simulation and criminal impersonation.

On the afternoon of Aug. 26, 2019, Church Hill Police Department Officer Joshua Sawyer responded to a woman at Food City who was wishing to make a suspicious person complaint.

The woman reported giving a man later identified as Conkin a ride to the Marathon station at the intersection of South Central Avenue and Highway 11-W.

She reportedly stated Conkin was “acting strange” and wanted an officer to check on him. Sawyer later found Conkin standing behind the gas station.

Initially Conkin allegedly gave a false name and date of birth, but a computer check revealed no background for that name.

Conkin then gave his real name and date of birth, at which time Sawyer determined that Conkin had an outstanding arrest warrant pending in Sullivan County and took Conkin into custody.

Upon conducting a search of Conkin, Sawyer allegedly located a dozen debit cards, two counterfeit $100 bills, and a large over-the-counter pain relief pill bottle. Three ounces of “ice” with a street value of approximately $8,400 was reportedly found in the pill bottle.

Conkin was arraigned in Hawkins County Criminal Court on June 12 and has a trial date set for Oct. 7. He is also scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 1 to announce if he plans to stand trial or plea.

Other indictments from June 1

Cody Todd Lane, 29, 322 Archcrest St., Kingsport — aggravated burglary, theft over $60,000, and vandalism.

Joseph Joel Gibson, 42, 1624 Lake St., Kingsport — aggravated burglary, theft over $60,000, and vandalism.

Robert Lee Matthews, 39, 800 Oakdale Road, Kingsport — possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest.

Bradley Lynn Knowles, 30, 324 Mount Zion Road, Church Hill — possession of meth with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Timothy Shawn Dennis, 41, Church Hill — possession of meth with intent to deliver, maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are kept or sold, felony evading arrest, no insurance, no valid driver’s license, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Allison Lynn Rockwell, 21, 347 Roller St., Church Hill — aggravated burglary and theft over $10,000.

Vance Edgar Lawson Jr., 53, 137 Thorps Chapel Road, Rogersville — possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated burglary, theft over $10,000, and burglary.

Jamie Garland, 34, 325 Cannon St., Kingsport — possession of meth with intent to deliver, violation of the Drug Free School Zone Act, criminal impersonation, and resisting arrest.

Jonathan Megule Lawson, 33, 613 Zion Hill Road, Rogersville — aggravated assault and aggravated criminal trespass.

William Stratford Kimsey, 54, 384 Dean Road, Mooresburg — violation of the sex offender registry.

David James Lawson, 41, Morristown — aggravated burglary, theft over $10,000, and burglary.

Walter Louis Raebel, 57, 211 Dodge Drive, Rogersville — aggravated burglary, theft over $10,000, burglary, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Cody Lynn Lawson, 27, 1000 Stonegate Road, Kingsport — facilitation of possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Angus Brody Cox, 24, 197 Colorado Drive, Gate City — possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Sealed indictments returned in June

Rachel Hope Christian, 31, 126 Shepard Drive, Bulls Gap — possession of meth with intent to deliver, simple possession of Buprenorphine, simple possession of Diazepam, simple possession of Alprazolam, simple possession of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are kept or sold, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jennifer Danielle Tipton, 39, Kodak, Tenn., — two counts of introduction of contraband (Buprenorphine) into a penal institution, two counts of conspiracy to deliver a Schedule III controlled substance and two counts of forgery.

Ricky Dustin Tipton, 32, Kodak, Tenn. — introduction of contraband (Buprenorphine) into a penal institution and conspiracy to deliver a Schedule III controlled substance.

Chad Lee, 45, 3513 Watterson St., Kingsport — aggravated statutory rape, and a separate Class C felony sex charge.

Tammy Lea McLain, 55, 2516 McLean Drive, Kingsport — introduction of contraband ( Buprenorphine) into a penal institution.