PINEY FLATS - Alvin Ray Barker, age 83, of Piney Flats, TN passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Preston Place II in Kingsport, TN.

He was born October 9, 1936 in Bristol, VA, a son of the late Ira and Mamie Leonard Barker, and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-City area. He was retired from Raytheon, and was a U.S. Navy Veteran. Mr. Barker was a member of Rockhold United Methodist Church, and was active with the church food pantry.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nola Wyatt Barker; brothers, Harold, Bill, and Ed Barker; sister, Delores Eberz and beloved dog, Gizmo. Surviving include his daughters, Tina Barker Arnold and husband Larry, and Peggy Barker; grandchildren, Logan Barker and wife Briann, Danielle Barker Shull and husband Jonathan, Wesley Anthony and wife Ashley, Jessica Barker White and husband Brandon, Brendan Guinn; several great grandchildren; sister, Jeanelle Smith; and brother, Delmar Barker.

A private family graveside service will be held at Glenwood Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Navy, and Pastor Dennis Milhorn officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Pallbearers will be Wesley Anthony, Logan Barker, Jonathan Shull, Joel Salomon, Gary Barker, and Howard McClanahan.

In lieu of flowers, Alvin would be very pleased with donations to the Rockhold United Methodist Community Pantry, PO Box 396, Bluff City, TN 37618, Attn: Food Pantry.

A special thanks to the Preston Place Family for the care Alvin received at the beginning of his journey, and to the Preston Place II family for the care they provided for the last 2 years to the end.

