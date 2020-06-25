Stephen Neal Blankenbecler

He was the owner and operator of VA-KY Communications, a board member of Wise Rescue Squad and was Deputy Coordinator of Wise County Emergency Management.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kyle and Sarah Blankenbecler.

Surviving are his loving wife, Lisa; son, Cody Blankenbecler and Kristen Brickey; mother and father-in-law, Jerry and Wilma Vanover of Pound; uncle and aunt, Don and Betty Stewart of Bristol, VA; special friends, Chad and Susie Blanton; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Steve was a friend to everyone and wanted to help everybody. He was Lisa’s best friend and Cody’s best bud. He will be missed tremendously.

At Steve’s request all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial contributions be made to, Wise Rescue Squad P.O. Box 1161 Wise, VA 24293. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.