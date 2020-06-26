ROGERSVILLE - Mary Lee Absher Turner, age 84, of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Signature Lifestyles of Rogersville after an extended illness.

Visitation hours will be 12:00 Noon to 2:00 P.M., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.

Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M., Saturday, June 27, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Ray Mullins and David F. Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Hawkins County Memorial Gardens.

