Glenda B. Clark

On Monday, June 22, 2020, Glenda Clark, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 80.

Glenda was born on June 14, 1940 in Appalachia, Virginia to Roy and Lois Ball. She attended Appalachia High School and worked in the family business growing up with her two sisters, Ann and Barbara. In 1957 she married Howard Clark, Jr. and moved to Kingsport, TN, where they raised four children whom she loved very much.

Glenda was an accomplished seamstress who made women’s clothing and cheerleading uniforms in the Tri-City area for almost three decades. After retiring, she and Howard moved to Fall Branch, TN to a house built with love by their son Dennis on the top of a hill that was just right for beautiful sunsets. Glenda loved gardening, but most of all she loved three generations of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She helped anyone who needed something large or small, and she never met a stranger. She was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile and her kind and compassionate spirit.

Glenda was preceded in death by her husband Howard. She is survived by her four children, Dennis Clark of Fall Branch, TN, Jeri Callaway of Tomball, TX, Lisa Case of Maryville, TN, and David Clark of Gainesville, FL; five grandchildren, Preston Thomas, Kaitlin Thomas, Grayson Clark, Abbie Clark and Sean Callaway; and two great-grandchildren, Braxtin and Lola Thomas.

A private memorial service will be held at a date to be determined for her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, any donations may be sent to support the mission of Fall Branch United Methodist Church in Fall Branch, TN

