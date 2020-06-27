KINGSPORT - Ruby Nell Mays, 82, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 25, 2020, at her home with her loving family by her side.

She was born September 1, 1937, in Scott County, VA to the late Kelly and Maude Hartsock Pierson.

Ruby was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Spending quality time with her family was her greatest joy in life.

She was a member of Lynn Garden Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert N. Mays, Sr.; sisters, Naomi McConnell, Gladys Berry, Louise Garland and Ann Shively.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Robin Maxwell and husband, Doug, Renee Minton and husband, Tim, Regina Mays; son, Robert N. Mays, Jr. and wife, Anita; grandchildren, Alexi, Kelli, Nick, Cody and Dylan; sisters, Marion Carney, Nancy Odiorne and husband, Dean; brother, Bill Pierson and wife, Linda; brother-in-law, Larry Shively; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Everlasting Life. Rev. Scott Layer will officiate.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com

The care of Ruby Nell Mays and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.