KINGSPORT - Frank Kaylor Begley, 83, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 27, 2020. He was born September 3, 1936, to the late James Willard and Nancy Brickey Begley.

Frank was an active member of Kingsport Community Church. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railway after 39 years of service. Frank was a Master Mason with Clinchport Lodge No. 267 and a charter member of the Duffield Lions Club.

Frank was preceded in death by his first wife, Peggy Bledsoe Begley; brothers, Terp, Ken, Clarence “Dee”, and Don; sisters, Bobbie, Billie, Clara and Jessie. He is survived by his wife, Glenna Davidson-Begley; daughters, Dixie Qualls and Sarah Pearman (Daniel); grandchildren, Alex and Hollie Qualls and Bentley and Brooks Pearman; great grandson, Camden Qualls; sister, Shirley Evans; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kelli, Megan, Tiffany and Carl with Amedisys Hospice and Scott with Smokey Mountain.

Due to the COVID pandemic the family is planning a private service for Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Burial will be in Glencoe Cemetery, Big Stone Gap, VA.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kingsport Community Church or St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

